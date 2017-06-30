Completing your poultry waste plan -

The poultry industry is growing in North Carolina and poultry producers are needing waste plans completed. For producers in need of a waste plan, here is the information I will need to complete the cover sheet of your plan: name of farm, land owner's name, mailing address, county, phone number, type of poultry, integrator name, and the one-time placement number of birds.

