Colombian-born bishop to lead the Diocese of Raleigh

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of Colombia, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, has been appointed by Pope Francis as the new bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh. Zarama, 58, will become the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh when he is installed at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Aug. 29, according to an announcement Wednesday by the apostolic nuncio to the United States.

