Christie among the lucky few with state-owned vacation homes

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Most governors couldn't get caught in a brouhaha like the one surrounding Gov. Chris Christie, because New Jersey is one of only a handful of states with a state-owned vacation home for its chief executive. Christie was criticized for sunning himself with his family at Island Beach State Park, which was closed to the public because the Republican initiated a government shutdown.

