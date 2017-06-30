Blazing Stars funding not renewed -
Clinton City Schools staff and administration are looking for alternative funding to provide additional educational support services to students after funding for the Blazing Stars Academy has ended. Now that grant funding for a program within Clinton City Schools has ended, administrators are researching options that would allow students to receive similar services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Donald
|127
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Jul 2
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Jul 2
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC