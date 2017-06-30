Aggressive fox bit two people in east Raleigh, police say
Humane officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive in response to the first fox bite. About an hour later, Wake County Animal Control officers were dispatched to Taylor's Nursery on New Bern Avenue after a fox bit a worker's boot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
