After Raleigh Approves Its Own Brunch Bill, You Can Now Booze at Ten on Sunday Morning

Raleigh'a brunch people will be able order up a Bloody Mary, a full-bodied Malbec, or even a Miller Lite two hours earlier with the city council's approval Wednesday of its own Brunch Bill, made possible by a change in state law. Senate Bill 155, signed by Governor Cooper June 30, made a host of changes to state liquor laws, notably allowing cities and counties to set a ten a.m. starting time for Sunday sales of the drinks their ABC licenses allow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.