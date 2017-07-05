After Raleigh Approves Its Own Brunch Bill, You Can Now Booze at Ten on Sunday Morning
Raleigh'a brunch people will be able order up a Bloody Mary, a full-bodied Malbec, or even a Miller Lite two hours earlier with the city council's approval Wednesday of its own Brunch Bill, made possible by a change in state law. Senate Bill 155, signed by Governor Cooper June 30, made a host of changes to state liquor laws, notably allowing cities and counties to set a ten a.m. starting time for Sunday sales of the drinks their ABC licenses allow.
