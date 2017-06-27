VGCC celebrates male mentoring students
The second annual PRIDE awards were presented as the Male Mentoring Success Initiative at Vance-Granville Community College during a recent ceremony to recognize outstanding students who have excelled in the program. The ceremony, held May 3, at VGCC's South Campus, began with welcoming remarks from the dean of that campus, Cecilia Wheeler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|1 min
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Sat
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC