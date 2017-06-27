Police search for woman missing from Raleigh airport
Police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since going on break from her job at a North Carolina airport. Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police tell local media that 24-year-old Allison Cope, an employee of the Starbucks in Terminal 2, clocked out for a break at about 3 p.m. Monday.
