Novelist John Grisham talks new novel, love of bookstores
John Grisham fans Mary McGarrity and Sissy Silver wait in line to have Grisham autograph his books at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, NC on June 27, 2017. John Grisham fans Malia Doods and her cousi, Brandi Bryant, wait eagerly to have Grisham autograph his books at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, NC on June 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|20 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC