North Carolina legislature looks to keep power by gerrymandering courts
Rep. Garland Pierce addresses protestors during a special session at the North Carolina Legislature in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 15, 2016. CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome A North Carolina legislator shared an unusual tweet on Sunday: a plan to gerrymander the state's districts for prosecutorial and judicial elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|7 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Sat
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC