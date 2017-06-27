N. Carolina man sentenced in foiled IS-inspired shooting
This undated booking photo provided by Buncombe County Detention Facility, shows North Carolina resident Justin Nojan Sullivan, who was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, for a foiled terror plot inspired by the Islamic State group. He pleaded guilty in late 2016 to one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|18 hr
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC