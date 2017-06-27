How older juvenile age will affect local system Updated at

North Carolina is joining the rest of the United States by redefining the age of juveniles in the court system, but what effect could that have locally? Both chambers of the N.C. Legislature have given bipartisan support to a bill that raises the age of juveniles to 18, thus looking at 16- and 17-year-olds as minors in most misdemeanor and low-level felony cases. The action, added to the state budget package, must be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper to become law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.