Governor to veto North Carolina budget; override likely RALEIGH, N.C. ...
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers, who have large enough majorities to override it if they stay unified. Cooper made the announcement four days after the GOP-controlled legislature gave final approval to its two-year spending plan.
