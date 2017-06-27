GOP's Delay on Health Care Coincides ...

GOP's Delay on Health Care Coincides with Raleigh Die-In Outside Tillis's Office

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

It was the biggest one yet. That was the word from organizers of Tuesday's protest at the downtown Raleigh office of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 22 hr Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Tue True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC