24 for a national election that is likely to be the country's most consequential political contest in decades... - The FBI has stepped in to assist local law enforcement in the search for a North Carolina woman who vanished this week while taking a work break from her job at Starbucks. Allison Cope never returned from a scheduled break during her shift at the Starbucks inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.