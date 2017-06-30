FBI joins search for missing Starbucks worker
24 for a national election that is likely to be the country's most consequential political contest in decades... - The FBI has stepped in to assist local law enforcement in the search for a North Carolina woman who vanished this week while taking a work break from her job at Starbucks. Allison Cope never returned from a scheduled break during her shift at the Starbucks inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Americas Greatest...
|123
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
