Electra America acquires 300-unit community in Raleigh
Electra America, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the Southeastern U.S., has acquired a 300-unit apartment community in Raleigh, NC. Completed in 2015, the asset, currently known as The Flats on 401, will be rebranded as Level at 401, and enhanced with a variety of new features and amenities catering to Raleigh renters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Americas Greatest...
|123
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Guilty Guilty Guilty
|75
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC