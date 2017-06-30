Electra America acquires 300-unit community in Raleigh

Electra America, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the Southeastern U.S., has acquired a 300-unit apartment community in Raleigh, NC. Completed in 2015, the asset, currently known as The Flats on 401, will be rebranded as Level at 401, and enhanced with a variety of new features and amenities catering to Raleigh renters.

