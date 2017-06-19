Earthcaster
EARTHCASTER documents Thomas Sayre's evolution as an artist, and follows Sayre and his crew as they build two of his signature massive earthen sculptures. Working out of a repurposed warehouse in Raleigh, N.C, the internationally known sculptor and designer has been creating public art installations for decades in sites around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|22 hr
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC