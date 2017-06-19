He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing July 31. a Reginald L. Lewis, 28, of 503 E Montgomery St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest June 20 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. He was released on $1,200 bond pending a court hearing July 18. a Allison H. Carpenter, 38, of 292 Weybossett Road, Henderson, was arrested June 20 and charged with shoplifting.

