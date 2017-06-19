Crime log
He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing July 31. a Reginald L. Lewis, 28, of 503 E Montgomery St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest June 20 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. He was released on $1,200 bond pending a court hearing July 18. a Allison H. Carpenter, 38, of 292 Weybossett Road, Henderson, was arrested June 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10)
|Jun 14
|Michael
|74
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC