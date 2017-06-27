Cooper vetoes budget a " and hints at...

Cooper vetoes budget a " and hints at another lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the budget bill from the North Carolina legislature during a press conference at the Executive Mansion on Monday, June 26, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Flanked by educators, Cooper said he is particularly troubled by the budget funding for education. Gov. Roy Cooper formally vetoed the budget Tuesday morning, a day after he announced his plan to veto - a delay that prompted criticism from legislative leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 5 hr Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 14 hr True Christian wi... 7
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... Jun 24 Cuz I can 1
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC