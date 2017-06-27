Cooper vetoes budget a " and hints at another lawsuit

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the budget bill from the North Carolina legislature during a press conference at the Executive Mansion on Monday, June 26, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Flanked by educators, Cooper said he is particularly troubled by the budget funding for education. Gov. Roy Cooper formally vetoed the budget Tuesday morning, a day after he announced his plan to veto - a delay that prompted criticism from legislative leaders.

