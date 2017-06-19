CFPB Rolls Out Student Loan Servicing...

CFPB Rolls Out Student Loan Servicing Campaign Focusing on Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: JD Supra

Despite the uncertain future of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray partnered with North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein to roll out a new campaign focused on how student loan servicers should address borrowers applying for, and currently enrolled in, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program . The 2018 White House budget currently calls for the elimination of the PSLF program for students taking out loans on or after July 1, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s... 14 hr Cuz I can 1
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Beware Mike Luchansky (Aug '10) Jun 14 Michael 74
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC