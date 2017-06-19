CFPB Rolls Out Student Loan Servicing Campaign Focusing on Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Despite the uncertain future of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray partnered with North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein to roll out a new campaign focused on how student loan servicers should address borrowers applying for, and currently enrolled in, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program . The 2018 White House budget currently calls for the elimination of the PSLF program for students taking out loans on or after July 1, 2018.

