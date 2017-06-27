Bladen County 4-H member attends 2017 Citizenship North Carolina Focus -
A delegate of Bladen County 4-H members recently attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held in Raleigh. The Bladen County delegate returned home from three days in which more than 120 youth and adults representing 48 4-H programs across the state gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge and learn through hands on experiences about the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.
