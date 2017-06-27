Affordable housing can't keep pace with demand in Wake
Nearly 200 elderly residents of the Wintershaven complex said Tuesday they have received notice that the apartments at 500 E. Hargett St. have been sold and that the new owner will no longer offer affordable housing. "It hit us like I don't know what.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|3 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Jun 24
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC