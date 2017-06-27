911 call: Witness sees 2 men fighting before fatal shooting of former ECU football player
A witness told a 911 dispatcher she saw two men fighting before the fatal shooting of former ECU football player Friday in Raleigh. Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was found just before 10 p.m. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|5 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Sarah boring aka Sarah morgan...aka sarah the s...
|Sat
|Cuz I can
|1
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC