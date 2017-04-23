"We Are Not Afraid of Action": Thousa...

"We Are Not Afraid of Action": Thousands March for Science in Downtown Raleigh

Thousands of people marched in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to support the worldwide March for Science, under the slogan "Science, not Silence." With over six hundred cities participating worldwide , the march demonstrated widespread support for the scientific process-and for the role science should play in policymaking.

