"We Are Not Afraid of Action": Thousands March for Science in Downtown Raleigh
Thousands of people marched in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to support the worldwide March for Science, under the slogan "Science, not Silence." With over six hundred cities participating worldwide , the march demonstrated widespread support for the scientific process-and for the role science should play in policymaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Sat
|Harriet
|5
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC