UNC law prof Gene Nichol pounds the table over Civil Rights Center
If the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If neither is on your side, pound the table.University of North Carolina law professor Gene Nichol seems to be in that camp, for he sure pounds the table a lot in a recent oped in the News & Observer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC