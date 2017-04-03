Tourist dead and 20 hurt after hot air balloon horror crash at holiday spot
Tragedy struck the Cappadocia region in Turkey after the balloon hit a high voltage power line, shortly after take-off. It was among several other balloons which also took to the skies for a scenic tour, according to the country's state-run media.
