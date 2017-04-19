Theatre Raleigh Announces Casting for Summer Series
Theatre Raleigh's Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady announces the casting for their Summer Series at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Season tickets are on-sale now and individual tickets will be available on May 1. "We are pleased to be working with such amazing casts this summer.
