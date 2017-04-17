The Morning Roundup: North Korea Is Becoming Trump's Cuban Missile Crisis

Despite North Korea's failed missile test this weekend , the crisis appears to be speeding up. From The New York Times : All the elements of the North Korean nuclear crisis - the relentless drive by Kim Jong-un to assemble an arsenal, the propaganda and deception swirling around his progress, the hints of a covert war by the United States to undermine the effort, rather than be forced into open confrontation - were on vivid display this weekend.

