The Latest: Ex-detective says NC man innocent of murder
A former police detective who changed her mind about the guilt of a North Carolina man in 1994 murder says she continues to believe he is innocent and should be released. Carolyn Melvin said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press that she would testify in support of Dontae Sharpe if he gets another court hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC