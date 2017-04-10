Thanks for Calling Durham Hip, Vogue. Please Don't Ruin It for Us.
We'll take it, sure, especially considering that the author, Jenn Rice , used to live in Raleigh. But it doesn't escape us that what distinguishes the Bull City in Vogue 's eyes is, with some exceptions, kinda bougie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC