Stop the stench? NC lawmakers seek to stifle hog lawsuits
In this Jan. 29, 2015 photo, a sprayer soaks a field with liquefied manure and urine from a large-scale hog farm in Duplin County, N.C. North Carolina legislators are moving to undercut lawsuits accusing subsidiaries of the world's largest pork producer of creating unlivable nuisances with how they store and spray animal waste on nearby fields. The 2014 lawsuits by about 500 rural neighbors of industrial-scale hog farms allege that clouds of flies and intense odors remain a problem for often-poor neighbors nearly a quarter-century since industrial-scale hog farming took off.
