Six Wayne County juniors to attend Governor's School
Pictured are the six students who will be attending Governor's School, front row from left, Wisdom DeVaughn from Goldsboro High School, Hanbin Koo and Katie Brown, both of Charles B. Aycock High School. Back row from left, Howard Caudill from Southern Wayne High, Alston Tyndall from Eastern Wayne High and Caleb Whitted from Wayne School of Engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah boring
|Sat
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC