Seeing the U.S. by Train: Pinecrest Grad Releases New Children's Book

Pinecrest High School alumni La'Wana Harris has combined two of her favorite things into a children's book series: Amtrak train travel and American history. "My love for trains began when I was very young and has continued into my adult life," she says.

