Scoop: Shark Tank - Season Finale on Abc - Friday, May 12, 2017

A husband and wife duo from Raleigh, North Carolina, surprise the Sharks when they bring a party atmosphere and a male model into the Tank to show how their franchised art studios work; two men from Melrose, Massachusetts, have a futuristic version of a notebook that sends writing wirelessly, allowing the handwriting to be erased using a microwave oven, a concept the Sharks find both "wacky" and "brilliant"; two entrepreneurs from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, hope to capitalize on the desire to attract a mate with hair-care products infused with pheromones; and a divorced mom from The Poconos, Pennsylvania, shares her philosophy of how she overcame obstacles and pursued her idea of how brides can bag up their wedding gowns so they can use the bathroom on their own.

