Report: 500 ineligible voters cast ba...

Report: 500 ineligible voters cast ballots in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, voters line up during early voting at Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, N.C. According to an audit released Friday, April 21, 2017, North Carolina elections officials found that about 500 ineligible voters cast ballots in the 2016 general election - but not enough to change the outcome of any race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Thu USS LIBERTY 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC