Report: 500 ineligible voters cast ballots in North Carolina
In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, voters line up during early voting at Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, N.C. According to an audit released Friday, April 21, 2017, North Carolina elections officials found that about 500 ineligible voters cast ballots in the 2016 general election - but not enough to change the outcome of any race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC