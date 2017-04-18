Regional: Resistance Training, Advoca...

Regional: Resistance Training, Advocacy Day

The Carolina Resistance Summit Training will be held on May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Rogers-Herr Middle School, 911 W. Cornwallis Rd. A first for the movement/organization, the day-long training will equip attendees, both new and seasoned with the tools to organize and continue fighting back against regressive legislation and policies. It will focus on the overall N.C. political context, as well specific skills sets that participants can use in their day-to-day organizing, organizers said.

