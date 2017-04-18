Regional: Resistance Training, Advocacy Day
The Carolina Resistance Summit Training will be held on May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Rogers-Herr Middle School, 911 W. Cornwallis Rd. A first for the movement/organization, the day-long training will equip attendees, both new and seasoned with the tools to organize and continue fighting back against regressive legislation and policies. It will focus on the overall N.C. political context, as well specific skills sets that participants can use in their day-to-day organizing, organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC