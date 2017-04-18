Raleigh students get sneak peek at new race exhibit
The lesson of a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Sciences is about similarities, and on Thursday, eighth graders from Exploris Middle School got an advance peek. "I think that people will leave this exhibit with more empathy for one another," said Wendy Lovelady, senior exhibit developer.
