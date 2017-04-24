Political Opposites Try Listening to ...

Political Opposites Try Listening to Each Other

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

For the past year, some of North Carolina's leading Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, left-wingers and right-wingers, tried something different. They talked to each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 11 hr Redneck West Virg... 70
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 22 Harriet 5
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wake County was issued at April 25 at 3:39AM EDT

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC