Optimism rises that NC lawmakers may ...

Optimism rises that NC lawmakers may move to save school arts, PE programs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

From left, Cooper Hough, 8, of Holly Springs, Catherine Bloomfield, 11, of Cary and her sister Miriam, cheer on the speakers during a rally at Halifax Mall in Raleigh, N.C. urging the North Carolina Senate to pass House Bill 13 Wednesday, April 19, 2017. School districts around the state say arts and PE programs are at risk because they lost their flexibility to fund them when state legislators lowered class sizes for kindergarten through third grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cary Music Thread (May '12) 4 hr Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 4 hr Harriet 5
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC