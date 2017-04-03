Notice of Special Meeting Haywood County Board of County...
TAKE NOTICE that the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will be traveling to the 2017 NCACC District Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 6th, 2017 at the Transylvania County Library at 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard, North Carolina.
