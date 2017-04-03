Notice of Special Meeting Haywood County Board of County...

Notice of Special Meeting Haywood Cou...

TAKE NOTICE that the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will be traveling to the 2017 NCACC District Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 6th, 2017 at the Transylvania County Library at 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard, North Carolina.

