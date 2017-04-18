North Carolina's long summer vacation...

North Carolina's long summer vacations are being challenged

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for trouble next week, when conservative Ann Coulter has vowed to speak in defiance of the school's wishes. A law mandating when North Carolina public schools hold summer vacation is facing its strongest challenge yet from educators and legislators arguing more calendar flexibility would improve student performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cary Music Thread (May '12) 22 hr Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 22 hr Harriet 5
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Wake County was issued at April 23 at 4:26AM EDT

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC