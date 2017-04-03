North Carolinaa s Teacher of the Year gets a special welcome home from her students, school
Friday was declared Lisa Godwin Day in honor of North Carolina's Teacher of the Year but Dixon Elementary School kindergartener Everett Glass didn't need a proclamation to tell him what he sees every day in his classroom. "She's the best teacher," Everett said as he blew on a paper horn and waited with classmates to greet their teacher back to school.
