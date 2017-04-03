North Carolinaa s Teacher of the Year...

North Carolinaa s Teacher of the Year gets a special welcome home from her students, school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Topsail Advertiser

Friday was declared Lisa Godwin Day in honor of North Carolina's Teacher of the Year but Dixon Elementary School kindergartener Everett Glass didn't need a proclamation to tell him what he sees every day in his classroom. "She's the best teacher," Everett said as he blew on a paper horn and waited with classmates to greet their teacher back to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tar heels Fri Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Thu Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr 3 the soloist 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC