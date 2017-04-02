North Carolina governor signs bill replacing HB2
What distinguished North Carolina was, as you pointed out, there were four distinct problems that the board had with that bill. A few hours before NCAA President Mark Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back HB2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|7 hr
|how many jobs los...
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Sun
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Mar 31
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Mar 30
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Mar 30
|uk fan for life
|1
|sue
|Mar 29
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 29
|gdfdfg
|94
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC