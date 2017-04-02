North Carolina governor signs bill re...

North Carolina governor signs bill replacing HB2

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

What distinguished North Carolina was, as you pointed out, there were four distinct problems that the board had with that bill. A few hours before NCAA President Mark Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back HB2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research 7 hr how many jobs los... 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Sun Amanda c 1
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Mar 31 TerriB1 3
News Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers Mar 31 Mcdonalds hack 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Mar 30 Holy Guacamole 1
tar heels Mar 30 uk fan for life 1
sue Mar 29 cuz i fookin can 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 29 gdfdfg 94
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC