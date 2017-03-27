North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers
Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, center, flanked by fellow Republicans, speaks at a press conference after HB 142 passed in the General Assembly in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, March 30, 2017. It is a bill to replace the controversial HB2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|1 hr
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|3
|Ford hires 400 mobile connectivity engineers
|Fri
|Mcdonalds hack
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Thu
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|Mar 30
|uk fan for life
|1
|sue
|Mar 29
|cuz i fookin can
|2
|sarah boring
|Mar 29
|cuz i fookin can
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC