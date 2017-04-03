New Life Camp slated to get major makeover
A north Raleigh Christian camp, which has served more than 100,000 campers and thousands of families since 1950, is slated to get a big makeover. New Life Camp, a nonprofit group that offers summer camps and year-round activities for churches, homeschoolers and sports leagues on 72 acres in north Raleigh, has launched its first capital campaign to rebuild its facilities, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Wed
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
|tar heels
|Apr 3
|Yes sir
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC