New Life Camp slated to get major makeover

A north Raleigh Christian camp, which has served more than 100,000 campers and thousands of families since 1950, is slated to get a big makeover. New Life Camp, a nonprofit group that offers summer camps and year-round activities for churches, homeschoolers and sports leagues on 72 acres in north Raleigh, has launched its first capital campaign to rebuild its facilities, according to a press release.

