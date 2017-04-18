NCAA Sets Tentative Timeline

NCAA Sets Tentative Timeline

The Committee on Infractions is tentatively scheduled to hear the University of North Carolina's case involving academic irregularities in the previously named African and Afro-American Studies department in August, according to an April 14 letter from NCAA COI chair Greg Sankey that was obtained by Inside Carolina on Friday. Sankey detailed a timeline that included anticipated COI hearing dates of August 16-17 in the correspondence delivered to the investigation's involved parties last week.

