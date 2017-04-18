NCAA Sets Tentative Timeline

The Committee on Infractions is tentatively scheduled to hear the University of North Carolina's case involving academic irregularities in the previously named African and Afro-American Studies department in August, according to an April 14 letter from NCAA COI chair Greg Sankey that was obtained by Inside Carolina on Friday. Sankey detailed a timeline that included anticipated COI hearing dates of August 16-17 in the correspondence delivered to the investigation's involved parties last week.

