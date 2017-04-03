McGirt ready for PGA Tour to come to Wilmington
But the Fairmont, NC, native is one of the first players to commit to play at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington May 1-7. "It's great for southeastern North Carolina to have an event," McGirt said.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
