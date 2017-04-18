Man who killed CMPD officers now considered 'less dangerous' inmate
"I was told the man who killed my son would always be in maximum security," Bob Clark said. "And I was told if that changed or he was moved, I would be notified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|4 hr
|mohel tannenbaum
|3
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC