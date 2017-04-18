Man arrested after chase through John...

Man arrested after chase through Johnston, Wake counties

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a man tried to ram a police cruiser when officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at about 3 p.m. Caldwell's vehicle was then spotted on Barwell Road in southeast Raleigh, but he sped off when approached by police, authorities said. A second chase ensued and Caldwell ran multiple red lights, passing other cars, and nearly causing multiple accidents, according to troopers.

