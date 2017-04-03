Little River School students express passion about the arts, P.E.
They shared that passion Thursday with state Sen. Mike Woodard who visited the school to learn more about how students feel about the potential loss of those classes called "encores" by students and teachers at the school. Schools across the state could lose art, music and P.E. teachers if the state's General Assembly does not back away from a law to require them to reduce K-3 class sizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|19 hr
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC